Alro Slatina Reconfirms Genoveva Nastase as CFO

Alro Slatina Reconfirms Genoveva Nastase as CFO. Shareholders of aluminum producer Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) onm Monday reconfirmed Genoveva Nastase in the position of company financial manager for a new four-year mandate, the company said in a market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]