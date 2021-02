EY: Business Leaders See Return to Pre-Pandemic Profitability in 2021-2022

EY: Business Leaders See Return to Pre-Pandemic Profitability in 2021-2022. Business leaders worldwide expect a return to pre-pandemic levels of profitability in 2021 (23%) or 2022 (44%), marking improved sentiment compared with estimates in March 2020, an EY survey across 52 countries showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]