Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu declared on Monday that the budget actually remaining this year for the Ministry's activities is "slightly higher" than the previous year, but "it is not enough". "The Health Budget is made up of the National Health Insurance House budget and the Ministry of Health's budget, and if we look over the budget of the Ministry of Health, we are also talking about a part which was transferred on to the House fund and the other one that actually remains for the activities of the Ministry of Health. This last part I am talking about is slightly higher this year, compared to the previous one. It is not enough and the main problem are the costs coming this year and which will probably not be repeated in 2022, but for this, I have received assurances that we will find solutions. My colleagues were at the Ministry of Public Finances this morning and we have also had discussions now within the coalition, a solution will be found to these issues," Voiculescu said in Parliament. Asked if he is pleased with the received budget, Voiculescu said: "I do not believe that there is a single minister within this government who is completely pleased with the budget they received. We have a lot to do, but it is a budget which allows us to invest, a budget which allows us to urgently solve problems, a budget which is still under discussion".