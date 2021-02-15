 
HealthMin assures bill under Parliament debate does not mandate COVID vaccination
HealthMin assures bill under Parliament debate does not mandate COVID vaccination.

The Health Ministry supports the vaccination law, Minister Vlad Voiculescu declared today, explaining that there is a vaccination bill under Parliament debate, which is not related to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. "It's good to clarify this. There is a bill under Parliament debate, but there is no connection between this piece of legislation and the COVID-19 vaccination. There was a confusion. We are talking about a law that is in Parliament, it could take one way or another," Voiculescu said when asked if the Ministry supports mandatory vaccination. When asked if the Health Ministry supports the fast-track adoption of the bill in Parliament, Voiculescu replied that "the Ministry supports the vaccination law. (...) If you look at the current situation of the vaccination law in Parliament, you see that there is a requirement for getting informed." Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that vaccination for the novel coronavirus will not be mandatory. "There is a bill that has been in Parliament for three years now, it has nothing to do with the ongoing vaccination campaign. It's a bill in the debate of the Romanian Parliament. That document is a copy and paste of the policies of the last three years, so it has nothing to do with what is happening now. (...) There were no such talks. I have also seen Secretary of State Raed Arafat saying clearly what I am saying now: the COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandatory; that is out of question," Citu said at the Parliament House when asked about the possibility of mandating mass vaccination. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

