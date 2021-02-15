 
Chamber: Motion/Vlad Voiculescu: Health disaster author in last 30 years is PSD
Chamber: Motion/Vlad Voiculescu: Health disaster author in last 30 years is PSD.

Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu declared on Monday that the "direct" author of the last 30 years' "disaster" in the Romanian health system is the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "The direct authors of the last 30 years' disaster in the Romanian health system is PSD and the PSD mafia. I believe that the the authors of this motion misnamed it, and it could have been better named "Vlad Voiculescu - a danger for the Health Mafia". Speaking of authors, the motion was written by a gentleman who four years ago was the state secretary with the Ministry of Health, responsible for hospitals, namely Mr. Nicolae Banicioiu's advisor. We are talking about the Ministry of Health's team who promoted the lie : "We have everything". (...) I am being asked to take responsibility for something that happened in a hospital which was run for about 30 years by your colleague, by the colleague of those who initiated this motion, Dr. Adrian Streinu Cercel. In a city ran in the last 12 years by your colleagues, also: Mister Oprescu, Mrs. Firea," Voiculescu maintained during the simple motion debate on Health 'Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the Romanians' health and life', initiated by 109 PSD deputies. He showed that he found the Romanian health system in a "much worse" state than when he left it after his first term. "Party people who, since the Revolution until now, have had 12 Ministers of Health. Talking about assuming responsibility are the party colleagues of the last three Ministers of Health - all under investigation by DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate]. (...) Talking about taking responsibility are the people who have led the Ministry of Health for 18 of the last 30 years, during which time they have created real mafia networks with their party branches, with their county councils, connected even here in Parliament. (...) You probably started writing this motion against me before I became a minister. You waited for a tragedy to come and blame me for the disaster you left behind. (...) I found the health system in Romania much worse than I left it. You made fun of almost everything we did in 2016 and it was the beginning of a real reform," said the Minister of Health. Vlad Voiculescu said that he received one term, and regardless of how many people will ask him to resign, he will not stop. "I received, ladies and gentleman PSD MPs, a mandate of reform and you can shout resignation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for four years, I will not stop," Voiculescu said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan editor: Georgiana Tanasescu EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob)

