COVID vaccination campaign/ 37,137 people inoculated in past 24 hours, day one for AstraZeneca serum

COVID vaccination campaign/ 37,137 people inoculated in past 24 hours, day one for AstraZeneca serum. The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 37,137 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 27,290 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 3,035 with the Moderna, and 6,812 with the AstraZeneca serum. As many as 10,309 people were given the priming shot and 26,828 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 1,151,112 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 696,943 persons, of whom 242,774 received the first dose and 454,169 received both doses. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 50 persons experienced minor side effects - 4 had a local reaction and 46 had whole-body reactions. As many as 2,971 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 599 local, and 2,402 whole-body reactions. Eight side effect occurrences are under investigation. The administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine has started today; of the 6,812 doses given, there were 7 side reactions reported - four local and three whole-body. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]