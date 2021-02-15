Doctor Rafila on severely burned patient's death: Transfer to Belgian facility sluggish

"I consider it was a sluggish transfer, because if this had been a first, we could of course have found some excuses. But think that such situations have repeatedly occurred in the case of Colectiv fire patients, but also after the Colectiv tragedy, so that we were now hoping that this would be a quick procedure that would avoid complicating the patients' condition," Rafila said today at the House of Parliament, stressing that transferring abroad patients in a terminal phase is to no avail. The transfer must be made as soon as possible, while the vital functions are still unaffected and the chances of healing are obviously much higher, Alexandru Rafila explained. Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu declared that the patient was transferred abroad as soon as a treatment facility was found and the relocation was possible "from a technical point of view". The 51-year-old man from Constanta, who had sustained 64 percent electric burn injuries in a work accident on January 20, died today in Belgium. He was initially taken to the Constanta County Emergency Clinical Hospital, and was next transferred on January 21 to the "St. Spiridon" County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Iasi. A flight mission that was supposed to take him to Belgium on January 28 was canceled for technical reasons, as per the Interior Ministry's Department for Emergency Situations, and the patient was hospitalized at the Floreasca Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. The next day he was transferred by a humanitarian flight operated by the Ministry of National Defense to the Centre des Grands Brűlés - IMTR of the Grand Hopital de Charleroi in Loverval, Belgium.