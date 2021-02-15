 
February 15, 2021

JusMin Stelian Ion, Dutch ambassador discuss amending Justice laws and Codes
Minister of Justice Stelian Ion met on Monday with the Dutch Ambassador to Romania, Roelof Van Ees, with the two officials discussing on this occasion the process of amending the Justice package, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Bilateral cooperation in the field of justice was one of the topics of discussion, the ambassador expressing the openness of the Dutch Ministry of Justice to continue the discussions already underway. The new European Rule of Law Mechanism, the strategic management of the judiciary, the recovery of claims, as well as environmental crime are the topics that will be developed in the bilateral dialogue, a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES informs. Strengthening the rule of law at the level of the European Union is our collective responsibility. Progress at national level brings added value to the entire Union. In this context, mutual support is very important, the Dutch ambassador said. According to the cited source, the Dutch official was interested in the process of amending the Laws of Justice, the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, as well as the schedule to be followed by the Government; the Minister of Justice presented the status of the draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ). as well as the timetable for finalizing the laws of justice and the draft laws on amending the two Codes. He also specified that the Justice bills will be sent, for opinion, to the Venice Commission and GRECO. "Direct discussions on topics of interest to the CVM and the European Rule of Law Mechanism are very useful to us. Be assured that you will have in me an open and honest discussion partner. Amending the laws of Justice generates dialogue between the institutions of the judiciary, on the one hand, and between the latter and magistrates, on the other hand, aimed at discussing and identifying the legislative solutions that would lead to the consolidation of the independence and efficiency of the judiciary in Romania," declared the Minister of Justice. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

