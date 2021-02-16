Swedish medical services provider Medicover ups business in RO by 7.5%

Swedish medical services provider Medicover ups business in RO by 7.5%. Swedish medical services provider Medicover, which operates in Romania through the Medicover clinics network, the Medicover and Pelican hospitals, and the Synevo test laboratories, reached a turnover of EUR 128 mln on the local market in 2020, up by 7.5% compared to 2019. Romania thus remains (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]