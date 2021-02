Romanian smartphone producer iHunt ups sales by 71% in 2020

Romanian smartphone producer iHunt (HUN), one of the fastest-growing companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, increased its turnover by 71% last year, to RON 42.6 mln (EUR 8.78 mln), according to its preliminary financial report. The net profit went up almost ten times compared to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]