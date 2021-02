Romanian game producer raises EUR 1 mln in private share placement

Romanian game producer raises EUR 1 mln in private share placement. Firebyte Games, a Romanian startup specialized in developing mobile games, concluded on Monday, February 15, a private placement of shares that brought it around EUR 1 million. Firebyte sold its shares at a price of 0.56 RON, and the offer was heavily (3.56 times) oversubscribed. The (...)