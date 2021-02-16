Big RO chemical group Chimcomplex seeks to issue EUR 73 mln new shares

Big RO chemical group Chimcomplex seeks to issue EUR 73 mln new shares. Chimcomplex, the biggest chemical producer in Romania, has launched the final stage of a public offering of shares aimed at raising RON 356 million (EUR 74 mln), Ziarul Financiar reported. The company, controlled by local businessman Stefan Vuza, owns the Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea and Chimcomplex (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]