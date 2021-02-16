Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom

Ukraine's Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania's OMV Petrom. State-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Ukraine's Naftogaz dealing with natural gas production, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the leading integrated energy company of Southeast Europe - Romanian group OMV Petrom (SNP). Naftogaz and OMV (...)