Ukraine’s Naftogaz announces MoU on cooperation with Romania’s OMV Petrom
Feb 16, 2021
State-owned UkrGasVydobuvannya, a subsidiary of Ukraine's Naftogaz dealing with natural gas production, announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with the leading integrated energy company of Southeast Europe - Romanian group OMV Petrom (SNP). Naftogaz and OMV (...)
