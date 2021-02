Romania’s CA deficit widens to 5% of GDP in 2020

Romania's current account (CA) deficit increased by 4.8% (EUR 503 million) to nearly EUR 11 billion (5% of GDP) in 2020, Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced. The deficit level is slightly above expectations. In its latest country review last December, international rating agency S&P