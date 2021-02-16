Former RO intelligence chief who defected to the US in the 1970s passes away



Former RO intelligence chief who defected to the US in the 1970s passes away.

Ion Mihai Pacepa, the former deputy head of the Romanian Intelligence Service under dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu, passed away from Covid-19 on February 14. He was 92 years old. Ronald J. Rychlak, who worked together with Pacepa on the book Disinformation, made the announcement, quoted by The (...)