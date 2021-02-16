One United Properties Gets EUR50M From Black Sea Trade Bank To Finalize One Tower Office Building

One United Properties Gets EUR50M From Black Sea Trade Bank To Finalize One Tower Office Building. One United Properties, a real estate developer held by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, has obtained financing of EUR50 million from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), which will be used to finalize the investment and refinance the previous construction costs of the One (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]