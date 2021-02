Nuclearelectrica Has RON632M Deposits With CEC Bank

Nuclearelectrica Has RON632M Deposits With CEC Bank. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Tuesday informed its shareholders and investors that it had placed with lender CEC BANK a deposit in the amount of RON80 million, maturing on February 15, 2022 and with an interest rate of 1.70% per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]