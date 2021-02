Logistics Company Maracana Leases 5,000 Sqm In MLP Bucharest West

Transport and logistics operator Maracana has rented 5,000 square meters of logistic space within the MLP Bucharest West logistics park developed in western Bucharest by Polish MLP Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]