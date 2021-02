Developer Iulius Group Sets Aside 25% of Palas Iasi Expansion for Local Entrepreneurs

Developer Iulius Group Sets Aside 25% of Palas Iasi Expansion for Local Entrepreneurs. Real estate developer Iulius Group of businessman Iulian Dascalu will allocate 25% of the 6,000 square meter retail space expansion of Palas Iasi to local entrepreneurs and producers. The company is investing EUR120 million to expand the retail area of the complex in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]