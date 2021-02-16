CMS: Romania publishes guidelines on changes to public procurement and sectoral contracts

CMS: Romania publishes guidelines on changes to public procurement and sectoral contracts. In an attempt to bring clarity and a predictable framework for contracting authorities implementing changes to public procurement and sectoral contracts, Romania’s national authority for public procurement (ANAP) published new Guidelines in January 2021, which identify EU and national rules and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]