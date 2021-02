Developer P3 Transacted 200,000 Sqm of Logistical Space in Romania in 2020

Developer P3 Transacted 200,000 Sqm of Logistical Space in Romania in 2020. Czech logistics developer and owner P3 transacted over 220,000 square meters of storage and office spaces in Romania in 2020, better than it initially expected. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]