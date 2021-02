Erste, ING Raise 2021 Growth Projections for Romania after Surprisingly Positive 4Q/2020 Data

Erste, ING Raise 2021 Growth Projections for Romania after Surprisingly Positive 4Q/2020 Data. Erste Group is revising its 2021 growth projection for Romania to 4.2% from 2.7% and ING Bank is revising its projection to 5.5% from 3.7%, citing high carryover effect from unexpected growth in the fourth quarter of 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]