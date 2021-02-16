 
February 16, 2021

Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok visits Bucharest, expresses support for Romania’s Schengen, OECD accession
Feb 16, 2021

Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok visits Bucharest, expresses support for Romania’s Schengen, OECD accession.

Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok is paying an official visit to Bucharest today to meet his counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu. In the first part of the day, the Slovak official met Citu, and later he will have political (...)

TeraPlast Breaks RON1B Stock Market Capitalization Threshold Shares of Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast (TRP.RO) grew 6.25% on the day on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Tuesday, to RON0.578 per share, and the company's capitalization thus exceeded the RON1 billion mark.

Romania's GDP grew by 5.3% in Q4, 7 times more than that of Poland and 5 times more than that of Hungary. In 2021, an increase of over 5% By Emea Riga Surprise in EU statistics. According to Eurostat and the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in Bucharest, Romania recorded the highest GDP growth in Q4 2020, compared to the previous quarter of the same year. It is the effect of relaxing measures on economic activity that the (...)

Grampet Group To Invest EUR14M in Hungarian Train Car Factory Grampet Group, the largest private rail freight and logistics operator in Romania and Central and South Eastern Europe, owned by Gruia Stoica, has bought the land hosting its Debreceni Vagongyár factory in Hungary and will invest EUR14 million in the next five years to modernize the (...)

PM Florin Citu: Romania's economic growth in Q4 2020 - biggest in EU Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament. “Very good news today for Romania’s economy. What I said in (...)

FIC: Romania Should Prioritize Attracting Foreign Investment Romania should make a priority out of attracting higher volumes of foreign direct investment, by raising its absorption capacity and developing medium and long-term strategies considering the economic reality, the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) said (...)

Staff Turnover in Romanian Companies Drops to 17.2% in 2020 Romanians opted for job security in 2020 and staff turnover in Romanian companies decreased to an average rate of 17.2%, from 23.1% in 2019, amid the economic uncertainties brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, PwC Romania’s HR Barometer report showed (...)

European Citizen's Prize: Romanian NGO awarded for pediatric oncology registry The National Pediatric Oncology Registry (RNCC), developed by Romanian NGO Dăruiește Aripi, is among the 30 winners of the European Citizen’s Prize, the European Parliament’s office in Romania announced on Facebook, quoted by G4media.ro. The registry covers the cancer cases among children and (...)

 


