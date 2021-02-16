Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok visits Bucharest, expresses support for Romania’s Schengen, OECD accession

Slovak Foreign Minister Korcok visits Bucharest, expresses support for Romania’s Schengen, OECD accession. Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok is paying an official visit to Bucharest today to meet his counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu. In the first part of the day, the Slovak official met Citu, and later he will have political (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]