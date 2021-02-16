PNL’s Orban: Governing programme must be accomplished; we support the Gov’t, we support it in Parliament



PNL’s Orban: Governing programme must be accomplished; we support the Gov’t, we support it in Parliament.

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban maintains Prime Minister Florin Citu “won’t risk anything” in taking the measures he will take because he is supported by Parliament and there is a governing programme which “must be accomplished.” “We have a governing programme. There is no risk. The (...)