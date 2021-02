Cegeka opens its office in Moldova

Cegeka opens its office in Moldova. The European IT solution provider Cegeka opens a new office in Moldova. Five employees already work at the new location in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. Cegeka intends to increase the number of employees to 200 in the coming years. “The opening of the new Cegeka Service Center in Moldova... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]