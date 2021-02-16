European Citizen’s Prize: Romanian NGO awarded for pediatric oncology registry

European Citizen's Prize: Romanian NGO awarded for pediatric oncology registry. The National Pediatric Oncology Registry (RNCC), developed by Romanian NGO Dăruiește Aripi, is among the 30 winners of the European Citizen's Prize, the European Parliament's office in Romania announced on Facebook, quoted by G4media.ro. The registry covers the cancer cases among children and (...)