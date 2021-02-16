EESC's Civil Solidarity Prize: Romanian NGO supporting premature babies among winners

EESC's Civil Solidarity Prize: Romanian NGO supporting premature babies among winners. Asociația Prematurilor, a Romanian NGO rolling out programs in support of premature babies, is among the 23 winners of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) 's Civil Solidarity Prize. The association was recognized for its project to offer protective equipment in maternity wards at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]