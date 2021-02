PM Florin Citu: Romania’s economic growth in Q4 2020 – biggest in EU

PM Florin Citu: Romania’s economic growth in Q4 2020 – biggest in EU. Romania had the biggest economic growth in the European Union during the fourth quarter of 2020, Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday at the end of governing coalition session, which took place at the House of Parliament. “Very good news today for Romania’s economy. What I said in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]