Romanian recruitment automation software company accelerates expansion in North America
Feb 17, 2021
SmartDreamers, a Romanian company that develops recruitment automation software, has appointed Tom Strauss as Vice President of Sales for the Americas, effective February 15. With this appointment, SmartDreamers aims to accelerate its expansion in the North American market. Tom Strauss (...)
