OMV Petrom remains cautious in planning investments this year

OMV Petrom remains cautious in planning investments this year. OMV Petrom (SNP), the Romanian company with the biggest investment budget, earmarked capital expenditures of only RON 2.9 billion (under EUR 600 million) for this year, half the budget planned for 2020, but only marginally below the actual investments realized last year. This is bad news for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]