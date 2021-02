Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020

Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020. The construction works volume in Romania rose by 15.9% in 2020, amid double-digit growth rates in all three sectors (residential, non-residential, and civil engineering), the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced. In a year marked by 3.9% GDP contraction, the sector has been one of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]