February 17, 2021

Senate: Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, on presentation visit
Senate: Turkey's Ambassador to Romania, on presentation visit.

The stage of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, measures to combat domestic violence and human trafficking are among the topics addressed on Tuesday at the meeting between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Romania, FÃ¼sun Aramaz, on a presentation visit. According to a Senate's release, during the meeting, Anca Dragu underlined the importance of the growth and further development of the economic cooperation between the two states, Turkey being the most important commercial partner of Romania outside the European Union. "The role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the ties between the two countries was underlined, conveying the interest of the Romanian Senate in increasing the parliamentary dialogue between Romania and Turkey, both bilaterally, through parliamentary friendship groups and specialist committees, and in regional cooperation formats, such as the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral. In this sense, the sides emphasized the role of the Romanian-Turkish Strategic Partnership, signed 10 years ago, as a solid basis for the development of bilateral cooperation," the quoted release reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) Â  Photo source: Ambasada Republicii Turcia la Bucuresti / Facebook

