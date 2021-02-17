Romania's Govt. slashes budget for churches under 2021 budget planning

Romania's Govt. slashes budget for churches under 2021 budget planning. The draft 2021 budget elaborated by the center-right Government of prime minister Florin Citu provides for the massive reduction of the public funds earmarked for the support of religious cults in 2021, by almost 89% compared to the preliminary execution last year, Profit.ro reported.