Romanian lawmakers defer once again draft law on cutting “special pensions”

Romanian lawmakers defer once again draft law on cutting “special pensions”. Three draft bills aimed at cutting the lawmakers' "special pensions" will be reviewed by the expert committees "in a very short time - one week at most," the head of the Deputies Chamber, Ludovic Orban, announced on February 16, G4media.ro reported. Orban said that all the draft bills share (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]