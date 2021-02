Farmaceutica Remedia Net Profit Grows 15-Fold YoY To RON38M In 2020

Farmaceutica Remedia Net Profit Grows 15-Fold YoY To RON38M In 2020. Pharmaceutical distributor Farmaceutica Remedia Deva (RMAH.RO) said Wednesday it ended 2020 with a turnover of RON442 million, down 1% on the year, and a net profit of RON38 million, 15-fold higher than RON2.4 million in 2019, per stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]