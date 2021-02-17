Ombudsman suggests adjusted baptism to Christian Orthodox Church after infant dies following ritual

Ombudsman suggests adjusted baptism to Christian Orthodox Church after infant dies following ritual. Ombudsman Renate Weber had a meeting with leader of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) on baptism, bringing to attention several aspects that could be considered by the BOR Holy Synod, including analysing the opportunity of some classes in the liturgical practices of baptism, and establishing ways of performing the ritual adapted to each case. "The Ombudsman, in accordance with her constitutional mandate, gets involved every time the right to life of a child is violated, in order to identify solutions to avoid similar situations in the future and to see how the central and local administrations conduct their business. The death of a child, regardless of the conditions in which it occurs, is the reason why we have got involved in the tragedy that took place in Suceava," according to an Ombudsman press statement released on Wednesday. Last week, a meeting took place with BOR leaders to clarify parts of baptism. "Being fully aware that for the vast majority of the Romanian citizens the Christian-Orthodox identity is the foundation of their national identity, observing the church canons and fidelity to tradition and, without any interference from us with the autonomy of the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church, we have brought up to the attention of the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church some aspects that could be considered by the Holy Synod: considering the inclusion in the university syllabus of the Orthodox Theology university departments additional classes/preparations related to the liturgical practices applied to the sacrament of baptism, as well as holding such classes for active priests; detailed discussions between priests and family regarding the child's physical health, including the consultation of children's pediatricians whenever the child's health requires it, and establishing the manner of performing the ritual of Baptism, on a case-by-case basis," reads the statement. The Ombudsman also suggested encouraging parents to set baptism at a time when the child's physical development allows the ritual to take place risk-free; explaining that the performance of baptism within 40 days of the child's birth is not mandatory and that there is no deadline by which the child can be baptised. The Ombudsman also reiterated her constant availability for dialogue and collaboration with the Romanian Orthodox Church. A one-month-and-a-half-old child died early this February at the hospital after a cardio-respiratory stop while being baptised at the Sts Constantin and Elena Church in Suceava by full immersion in water. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]