Book, album, small sculpture exhibitions to celebrate sculptor Brancusi's 145th birth anniversary

Feb 17, 2021
Feb 17, 2021

Arts lovers will be offered an exhibition of books and albums about the life and work of great modern sculptor Constantin Brancusi along with a small sculpture exhibition in Targu Jiu on Thursday to celebrate the artist's 145th birth anniversary. According to the Gorj County Centre for the Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture (CJCPCT), on Thursday, 18 works by sculptor Costel Paun will be put on display at the centre's Florin Isuf Hall, some of them being a tribute to Brancusi. "CJCPCT Gorj marks the 145th birth anniversary of Constantin the Great of Hobita (Brancusi National Day) also with a small sculpture exhibition of works by Costel Paun, along with a book exhibition about Brancusi. Costel Paun has mounted over 50 exhibitions in Romania and abroad, becoming a member of the Union of Visual Artists - Alexandria branch, in 2013. Costel Paun is the only sculptor in Romania to use a special technique involving river stone. The river stone is said to have extraordinary hardness, so it is very difficult to polish it and turn it into a work of art. The works that Costel Paun makes are very reminiscent of the art of Constantin Brancusi. We are inviting you to witness river stone processed into artistry," say CJCPCT Gorj officials. Also on Thursday, at CJCPCT Gorj a "Constantin Brancusi" book exhibition will open. "Constantin Brancusi, the father of modern sculpture, as he was first called by America, is considered one of the greatest sculptors in the world, and his birth is celebrated all over the world and included in the universal cultural calendar. The curator of the exhibition, Teodor Dadalau has mounted an exhibition of books and albums with that theme, where you can find out more details about the life and work of Constantin Brancusi, a heartfelt exhibition for the sculptor of the Romanian essence - Constantin the Great of Hobita. 'I with my new come from something very old. I have removed from my sculpture all that is not essential. I do not want to represent a bird, but to express its self, its flight, its zeal. My rooster is not a rooster. My bird is not a bird. They are symbols. I want to raise everything beyond the earth. The rooster is me,' Brancusi would say." February 19 is Brancusi National Day. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Â  Photo source:Â www.gorjonline.roÂ 

