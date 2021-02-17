Romania sees major drop in COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers after vaccination

COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers in Romania have dropped by 87.7% after vaccination, according to data made public by RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination. The average number of new coronavirus cases dropped from about 500 to less