Norofert Announces Prospectus For Capital Increase Operation; Preference Rights Trading Starts Feb 22

Norofert Announces Prospectus For Capital Increase Operation; Preference Rights Trading Starts Feb 22. Organic fertilizer producer Norofert (NRF.RO) on Wednesday said it published the Prospectus prepared for the capital increase operation approved by its shareholders on November 24, 2020 and by the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) on February 11, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]