GCS: 2.815 new cases of COVID-19 in Romania; almost 35.000 tests carried out in past 24 hours



A number of 2,815 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following almost 35,000 tests carried out nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. (...)