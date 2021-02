Deichmann to open a new store in Colosseum Mall

Colosseum Mall signed with the German retailer DEICHMANN to open a 500 s qm store, as part of the current expansion plan of the commercial center. The leader of the EU footwear market, with a network of over 100 stores across Romania, DEICHMANN comes one step closer to the community... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]