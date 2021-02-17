PSD’s Ciolacu: If ruling coalition forces Mrs. Weber’s removal from office of Ombudsman, we will challenge the decision with the Constitutional Court



National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that if the lawmakers of the ruling coalition “force” Renate Weber’s being removed from office as the Ombudsman, the Social Democrats will challenge the decision with the Constitutional Court. “Renate Weber is an (...)