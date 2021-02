Brancusi Day: Dedicated events in several Romanian cities this week

Brancusi Day: Dedicated events in several Romanian cities this week. Romania celebrates on February 19, 2021, 145 years since the birth of famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi. Thus, on this occasion, several dedicated events will be organized in cities across the country, including in Bucharest and Targu Jiu – the city hosting the Sculptural Ensemble of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]