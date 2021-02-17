Most Romanians would consider using a humanoid robot for household chores, study shows
Feb 17, 2021
Most Romanians would consider using a humanoid robot for household chores, study shows.
Almost 80% of the respondents to a study by EXACT Business Solutions said they would consider using a humanoid robot for household chores. Meanwhile, 55% would consider taking a job interview with a robot, and 52% would be passengers in a car driven by a humanoid robot. On the other hand, when (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]