Dermo-Cosmetics Sales in Romania Down 2.7% in 2020, to RON261.9M. Romanians bought RON261.9 million (EUR54.1 million) worth of dermo-cosmetics at retail prices in 2020, down 2.7% compared with 2019, a market report by Cegedim Customer showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]