SIF Banat-Crisana Disposes Of Its 8.6% Holding In Iproeb Bistrita For RON4.9M

SIF Banat-Crisana Disposes Of Its 8.6% Holding In Iproeb Bistrita For RON4.9M. Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that regional investment fund SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO) disposed of its 8.6% ownership in the company, on February (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]