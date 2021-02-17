SIF Banat-Crisana Disposes Of Its 8.6% Holding In Iproeb Bistrita For RON4.9M
Feb 17, 2021
Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO), listed on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said Wednesday in a stock market announcement that regional investment fund SIF Banat Crisana (SIF1.RO) disposed of its 8.6% ownership in the company, on February (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]