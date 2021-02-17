Gral Medical Expands to Western Romania, Acquires Labordiagostica Lab in Timisoara

Gral Medical Expands to Western Romania, Acquires Labordiagostica Lab in Timisoara. Private healthcare operator Gral Medical, the fifth largest on its market by turnover, has acquired the Labordiagostica medical laboratory in Timisoara, marking its first acquisition in western Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]