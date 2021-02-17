|
FintechOS Aims To Double Its Turnover, Expand Into Markets In U.S., Middle East, North Africa In 2021
Feb 17, 2021
FintechOS Aims To Double Its Turnover, Expand Into Markets In U.S., Middle East, North Africa In 2021.
FintechOS, which specializes in the development of digital transformation solutions for the financial industry, ended 2020 with annual recurring revenue, an important indicator for the companies backed by investment funds, in the amount of $7.5 million, up 195% from 2019 (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Drug Manufacturers Association: Domestic production of state-of-the-art vaccines and medicines, impossible in less than 3 years
The Association of Romania's Industrial Drug Manufacturers (PRIMER) points out that producing state-of-the-art vaccines and medicines in Romania in less than three years is impossible, and this can happen "only provided that the authorities attach the due importance to this strategic (...)
President Iohannis: Once PNRR is approved, we'll begin implementation of projects in hospitals, schools, jobs and environment
President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the recent discussions with members of the Government were aimed at preparing projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), showing that these projects will mainly cover hospitals, schools, the environment and jobs. â€œBy April we (...)
Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 43,319 people immunized in last 24 hours
The National Committee for vaccination against COVID (CNCAV) informs that within the last 24 hours there were 43,319 vaccine doses administered, of which 28,615 - Pfizer, 5,372 - Moderna and 9,332 from AstraZeneca, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health (...)
Senate and the Chamber of Deputies convene in joint session: Parliamentarians' special pensions have been repealed
Parliament adopted in plenary session, on Wednesday, the repeal of the senatorsâ€™ and deputiesâ€™ special pensions. There were 357 votes in favor. A number of 30 parliamentarians did not cast their vote. â€œToday we are repairing a little, from a huge repair that the pension system in Romania needs. (...)
Prosecutor General Scutea, US embassy chargà© d'affaires Muniz, on combating corruption and organized crime
The Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea had a meeting on Wednesday with the chargÃ© d'affaires with the United States' embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, the topics discussed being combating corruption and organized crime, measures regarding environment criminality, the rule of law.
According to a (...)
