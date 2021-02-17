 
GCS: 2,815 new cases of COVID-19; 35,000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours
GCS: 2,815 new cases of COVID-19; 35,000 tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

A number of 2,815 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the past 24 hours, following almost 35,000 tests carried out nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. Â  As of Wednesday, 768,785 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 714,709 were declared cured. Â Â  Â  To date, 5,777,072 RT-PCR tests and 222,655 rapid antigenic tests have been processed to date. Â Â  Â  In the past 24 hours, 27,362 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,188 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 9,174 on request) and 7,567 rapid antigen tests. Â Â  Â  Also, since the last report made by GCS, there were reported the results of 189 tests processed before the past 24 hours and sent until February 17. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

