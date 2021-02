Adecco Romania: 2021 Saw Active Start on Hiring Scene

Adecco Romania: 2021 Saw Active Start on Hiring Scene. The year 2021 had a very dynamic start in terms of staff recruitment, with increased demand for staffing in retail, tech, pharmaceuticals, logistics and transport, said Florin Godean, country manager of Adecco Romania, the leading temp staffing recruiter in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]